2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Prosperity Social Club’s fish fry dinner during Lenten season; Cleveland Cooks

By Jen Picciano
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 2:40 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s fish fry season, so taverns, bars and church halls are busy cranking out hundreds of dinners each Friday during the Lenten season.

Prosperity Social Club has a serious following when it comes to this seasonal favorite. They shared their recipe for their fish fry for this week’s Cleveland Cooks.

  • 12 ounces beer
  • 1/2 cup half and half
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1/2 teaspoon each of
  • Garlic powder, white pepper, paprika
  • 1 Tablespoon salt
  • 2.5 cups all purpose flour

Mix wet ingredients with seasonings, whisk in flour. Adjust consistency as needed with more or less flour and or water.

Dredge fish in flour, shake excess flour off and dip into batter. Allow excess batter to fall and gently dip the fish into hot frying oil, fully submerged at approximately 325 degrees oil temperature. Allow fish to cook for 5-10 minutes max or until golden brown and an internal temperature of at least 145 degrees. Using tongs pull the fish out and allow to rest for a minute and serve.

Prosperity Social club serves their fish fry dinner, every day all year round. During Lent they add it on the menu for lunch service as well.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland
Audreona Barnes, 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021.
Body found on Cleveland apartment balcony Thursday confirmed as Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021
(Source: WOIO)
Starbucks robbery suspect orders customers to ground then fires at North Olmsted officers, police say

Latest News

A wrongfully convicted man is opening a new restaurant on the seventh anniversary of his...
Wrongfully convicted man celebrates 7 years of freedom with new business venture in Cleveland
Prosperity Social Club’s fish fry dinner during Lenten season; Cleveland Cooks
Prosperity Social Club’s fish fry dinner during Lenten season; Cleveland Cooks
Meijer to open supercenters on April 28 in Brunswick (left) Canton (right)
Meijer to open supercenters on April 28 in Brunswick, Canton
Fahrenheit to move to downtown Cleveland restaurant space
Fahrenheit to move to downtown Cleveland restaurant space