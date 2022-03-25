Prosperity Social Club’s fish fry dinner during Lenten season; Cleveland Cooks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s fish fry season, so taverns, bars and church halls are busy cranking out hundreds of dinners each Friday during the Lenten season.

Prosperity Social Club has a serious following when it comes to this seasonal favorite. They shared their recipe for their fish fry for this week’s Cleveland Cooks.

12 ounces beer

1/2 cup half and half

1/2 cup water

1/2 teaspoon each of

Garlic powder, white pepper, paprika

1 Tablespoon salt

2.5 cups all purpose flour

Mix wet ingredients with seasonings, whisk in flour. Adjust consistency as needed with more or less flour and or water.

Dredge fish in flour, shake excess flour off and dip into batter. Allow excess batter to fall and gently dip the fish into hot frying oil, fully submerged at approximately 325 degrees oil temperature. Allow fish to cook for 5-10 minutes max or until golden brown and an internal temperature of at least 145 degrees. Using tongs pull the fish out and allow to rest for a minute and serve.

Prosperity Social club serves their fish fry dinner, every day all year round. During Lent they add it on the menu for lunch service as well.

