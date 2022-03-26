Authorities search for missing 79-year-old man who has dementia

NORTH RANDALL, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio authorities are searching for a missing and endangered 79-year-old man who has dementia.

Joseph Emmitt Jr. walked away around 3:20 a.m. Saturday from his Derbyshire Drive home in North Randall, according to a Missing Adult Alert.

Joseph Emmitt Jr. (Source: Ohio Attorney General's Office)

Authorities said he has not returned and they are concerned for his safety.

Emmitt was last seen wearing a light blue jacket and dark colored pants.

Contact police if you see Joseph Emmitt Jr. Authorities asked that the public does not approach him.

