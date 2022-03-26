Authorities search for missing 79-year-old man who has dementia
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
NORTH RANDALL, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio authorities are searching for a missing and endangered 79-year-old man who has dementia.
Joseph Emmitt Jr. walked away around 3:20 a.m. Saturday from his Derbyshire Drive home in North Randall, according to a Missing Adult Alert.
Authorities said he has not returned and they are concerned for his safety.
Emmitt was last seen wearing a light blue jacket and dark colored pants.
Contact police if you see Joseph Emmitt Jr. Authorities asked that the public does not approach him.
