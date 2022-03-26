Cleveland Cavaliers induct 4 to its Wall of Honor at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cavaliers hosted a special ceremony Saturday afternoon at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, recognizing and celebrating four individuals who “played pivotal roles in shaping the history of the franchise,” by adding them to their Wall of Honor.

World B. Free (born Lloyd Bernard Free), played on six different NBA teams in his 13-year career, but capped the prime of his career with Cleveland from 1982-1986, where he averaged 23.0 points per game in 247 games.

Cleveland native Gordon Gund began his sports ownership career in the mid-1970s by purchasing a share of the NHL’s California Golden Seals with his brother George, then relocated them to Cleveland and renamed them the Barons.

The duo purchased majority interest in the Cavaliers in 1983 for $20 million and kept the team in Cleveland, replacing the old Ritchfield Coliseum with Gund Arena (now Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse) in 1994.

Gund’s most notable contribution in the later stages of his ownership was the drafting of LeBron James as the first overall pick in 2003, which rejuvenated both local and national interest in the franchise.

Michael Campanella “Campy” Russell was the Cavaliers first-round draft pick in 1974 and helped the team make the playoffs in three of his six seasons.

After his retirement in 1985, Russell switched to the front office, where he works as Director of Alumni Relations, as well as the host of the Cavaliers pre-and-postgame shows.

Hall of Famer Lenny Wilkens spent his final two seasons as a player in Cleveland from 1972-1974, but he still averaged 18.5 points and 7.7 assists per game.

A player-coach early in his career, he led the Seattle Supersonics to their only NBA title in 1979, and returned to Cleveland as head coach in 1986.

In seven seasons, Wilkens went 316-258 and led the team to the playoffs five times, before moving on to stints with the Atlanta Hawks, Toronto Raptors and the New York Knicks.

When he retired in 2005, Wilkens was the winningest coach in NBA history with 1,332 victories, and his 2,487 games coached remains an NBA record.

