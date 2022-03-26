2 Strong 4 Bullies
Drone helps track down suspects running behind Wadsworth homes during pursuit

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 12:26 AM EDT
WADSWORTH, Ohio (WOIO) - The Medina County Sheriff’s Office shared drone footage of a foot pursuit that lead to both suspects successfully being taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office said it assisted the Mansfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol in a pursuit that started on I-71 northbound.

The pursuit continued into Medina County on I-76 eastbound to OH-94 southbound into Wadsworth before the suspects started running behind homes in a residential neighborhood, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Sheriff Grice wanted to share some of our new technology that assists in bringing these situations to a safe conclusion,” the sheriff’s office said. “We have skillfully trained deputies that are drone operators that operate the drone while another is watching the camera and directing the deputies in the field.”

The Medina County Sheriff’s Office thanked Wadsworth Police, Seville Police, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol for their assistance.

