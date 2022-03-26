2 Strong 4 Bullies
Drugs and loaded guns seized during Ravenna traffic stop with help of K-9, sheriff says
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 12:59 AM EDT
RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - A traffic stop for a turn signal violation in Ravenna lead to deputies finding suspected LSD, pills, a loaded handgun, and an AR-15 style pistol, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

K9 Karo of the Portage County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit alerted deputies to the presence of narcotics in the car, so the Portage Aggressive Crime Enforcement Unit stepped in, PCSO said.

Drugs and loaded guns seized during Ravenna traffic stop with help of K-9, sheriff says

A subsequent search led to authorities seizing a digital scale with methamphetamine residue, suspected LSD, and various pills that included Suboxone and sublingual, PCSO stated.

Drugs and loaded guns seized during Ravenna traffic stop with help of K-9, sheriff says

PCSO said a loaded handgun and an AR-15 style pistol were also confiscated.

All of the narcotics, firearms, ammunition, and cash were seized with the suspect’s car, according to PCSO.

Drugs and loaded guns seized during Ravenna traffic stop with help of K-9, sheriff says

If you know of or are suspicious of any drug or violent criminal activity, call the Portage County Sheriffs Office Drug and Violent Crime Unit at 330-296-8626 or email crimetips@portageco.com.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

