‘Grinch’ steals lawnmower out of East Cleveland garage on Christmas, police report in March

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland Police shared surveillance footage of a man accused of breaking into the garage and stealing a lawnmower from a woman who’s been a resident of the city for 45 years.

Though police said this theft happened on Dec. 25, 2021, ECPD shared the surveillance video on the department’s Facebook page on March 23 because he may have been recently spotted in the area.

“On Christmas, this Grinch ruined the resident’s Christmas by not only causing damage to her garage man door but by taking their lawnmower,” according to ECPD.

“The resident thinks this Grinch may still be around and may have even seen him last week. Does anyone recognize him? Can anyone save Christmas?” ECPD said.

