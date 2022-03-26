Teenage runner shot dozens of times by toy gun in Rocky River, police say

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - An investigation is underway after Rocky River police said a 17-year-old boy reported he was shot dozens of times by a toy gun while out for a run.

The incident took place around 7 p.m. on March 14 as the teen was running on Detroit Road near Orchard Park Drive, according to police.

He told police the shots were fired when a blue SUV drove past him.

According to police, the boy reported being struck 20 to 30 times by an automatic airsoft or “splat” gun.

Police said he was not injured in the incident.

