Winter Weather Advisory issued; Northeast Ohio experiencing accumulating snow: 19 First Alert Weather Days

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Snow will be our big weather story through Sunday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 2 p.m. Sunday for the following counties:

  • Cuyahoga County
  • Lake County
  • Geauga County
  • Ashtabula Inland County

Those in the Advisory area will experience the most snow this weekend, especially central Geauga County and the 271 corridor of Cuyahoga County, where localized amounts of eight inches or more are possible.

Other locations in the Advisory area should expect at least two to four inches of snow, with some spots seeing up to six inches.

If you live in the Advisory area, or plan to spend time in the Advisory area, please be mindful of the threat for accumulating, impactful lake effect snow.

The lake effect will really ramp up this evening, creating hazardous travel conditions, reducing visibility, and coating the roadways, where squalls persist.

Snow will continue through Sunday morning.

It won’t be until Sunday evening that the lake effect finally winds down for our entire coverage area.

It will also be cold and windy this weekend.

Temperatures will fall into the 20s overnight, but with the wind factored in, it will feel as if it’s in the teens.

The wind chill temperature will be in the teens all day Sunday.

While we will not see any snow Monday or Tuesday, temperatures will remain below normal.

Highs on Monday will only top out in the low 30s.

On Tuesday, temperatures will barely climb into the low 40s.

In typical northern Ohio Spring fashion, we’ll soar into the 60s Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

