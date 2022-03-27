2 Strong 4 Bullies
Lake snow and gusty winds continue Sunday in Northeast Ohio: 19 First Alert Weather Day

By Jon Loufman
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 2 p.m today for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga and Lake counties.

Lake snow and more gusty northwest winds will be the main features today as highs struggle to readings approaching 30.

Any leftover snow ends tonight as lows bottom out in the low 20s.

Monday holds a sun/clouds mix with highs only around 30.

Under partly sunny skies on Tuesday, we’ll see highs in the low 40s.

Wednesday and Thursday will feature rain showers and warmer highs in the mid 60s.

