Parma church pays it forward with fundraiser benefitting Ukraine

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A Parma church is showing support for Ukraine as Russia continues to attack.

Today the Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, located on State Road, held a pancake breakfast with proceeds benefitting Ukraine.

Church officials said the money will provide direct assistance to those in Ukraine and those fleeing to neighboring countries via the United Methodist Committee on Relief International Disaster Response and Recovery Efforts.

At the fundraiser was Roman Fedkiw, a Ukrainian American who has aunts and uncles still remaining there.

Fedkiw told 19 News he is always on edge not knowing how his family is faring thousands of miles away.

“Now I wake up in the morning, I check text messages to see if my family is safe, my friends over there are safe,” he said.

Despite the current situation, he feels good knowing there are people who have his and his family’s back during this difficult time.

“As a Ukrainian American, I’m very appreciative that these types of fundraisers are happening not only in Parma but also Northeast Ohio,” Fedkiw said.

