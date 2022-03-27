Spring snow and winter weather advisory for four Northeast Ohio counties in effect until Sunday afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Motorists may want to use extra caution when heading out around Cleveland and neighboring areas this weekend.

Less than a week into Spring, a winter snow advisory until 2:00 PM Sunday for Cuyahoga County, Geauga, Lake and Ashtabula Inland County.

Additional snow accumulations of four to six inches are expected in the snow belt.

At one point on Saturday evening, the snow was really coming down in Lake County, with some of it sticking to roadways.

The early Spring storm was a chilly greeting for motorist Ron Adkins, who just came home to Northeast Ohio from Florida, “I think it’s crazy. We just came back from Florida and it was 85-degrees when we left, and we come back to this. It’s Northeast Ohio.”

The Ohio Department of Transportation has 180 snowplows operating in Northeast Ohio in the event the storm grew more intense, according to Spokesperson Amanda McFarland.

As the day progressed, however, McFarland said conditions were mild enough that they might not be needed in most areas for major plowing.

“Really no concerns. Unfortunately, this is all coming in as rain, so we weren’t able to do any pre-treating,” she said. “I don’t think that’s going to hurt us in any way though because the pavement and ground temperatures had warmed up pretty good.”

ODOT isn’t expecting much in the way of ice, but warn you can never be too careful, especially on ramps, bridges and overpasses that tend to get the coldest and freeze first.

As Adkins reminded us, this is Northeast Ohio and snow’s not uncommon this time of year.

“Last year, we had snow in the middle of May,” he said.

