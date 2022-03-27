Wrongfully convicted man celebrates 7 years of freedom with new business venture in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Laurese Glover, Eugene Johnson and Derrick Wheatt walked out of prison as free men in 2015.

They were known as the East Cleveland 3, all doing 20 years for a 1995 murder they didn’t commit.

It’s been exactly seven years since the trio left prison.

On Saturday, Glover will have a grand opening for his restaurant and bar Truth Seafood 7.

“It’s crazy that this place was already called truth,” said Glover. “In my whole situation, truth was like the biggest thing. A lie is what put us in prison for 20 years. And once the truth came out, here I am today.”

Glover said he is happy the venue is in his community and right down the street from his friend, who was wrongfully convicted for another crime.

“For us both to have a business on this same block is huge,” said Glover.

The grand opening will highlight the space’s new renovations and tasty menu.

Glover will also be joined by the other two men of the East Cleveland 3 as they celebrate seven years of freedom.

Truth Seafood 7 is located at 770 E. 185th St. on Cleveland’s East Side.

