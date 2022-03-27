2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Wrongfully convicted man celebrates 7 years of freedom with new business venture in Cleveland

By Aria Janel
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Laurese Glover, Eugene Johnson and Derrick Wheatt walked out of prison as free men in 2015.

They were known as the East Cleveland 3, all doing 20 years for a 1995 murder they didn’t commit.

It’s been exactly seven years since the trio left prison.

On Saturday, Glover will have a grand opening for his restaurant and bar Truth Seafood 7.

“It’s crazy that this place was already called truth,” said Glover. “In my whole situation, truth was like the biggest thing. A lie is what put us in prison for 20 years. And once the truth came out, here I am today.”

Glover said he is happy the venue is in his community and right down the street from his friend, who was wrongfully convicted for another crime.

Wrongfully convicted Cleveland man starts Comma Club Clothing to inspire perseverance

“For us both to have a business on this same block is huge,” said Glover.

The grand opening will highlight the space’s new renovations and tasty menu.

Glover will also be joined by the other two men of the East Cleveland 3 as they celebrate seven years of freedom.

Truth Seafood 7 is located at 770 E. 185th St. on Cleveland’s East Side.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland
Audreona Barnes, 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021.
Body found on Cleveland apartment balcony Thursday confirmed as Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021
(Source: WOIO)
Starbucks robbery suspect orders customers to ground then fires at North Olmsted officers, police say

Latest News

Prosperity Social Club fish fry
Prosperity Social Club’s fish fry dinner during Lenten season; Cleveland Cooks
Meijer to open supercenters on April 28 in Brunswick (left) Canton (right)
Meijer to open supercenters on April 28 in Brunswick, Canton
Fahrenheit to move to downtown Cleveland restaurant space
Fahrenheit to move to downtown Cleveland restaurant space
St. Patrick's Day
When Cleveland-area Irish bars open on St. Patrick’s Day