18 dogs, nick-named ‘the Ruff Riders’, rescued from abandoned Summit County home

(Source: Humane Society of Summit County)
(Source: Humane Society of Summit County)((Source: Humane Society of Summit County))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Agents with the Humane Society of Summit County saved 18 beagle-dachshund mixed breed dogs from an abandoned home in February and many are now available for adoption.

Annie Oakley
Annie Oakley((Source: Humane Society of Summit County))

A local landlord called the organization to report the animals left behind.

When agents entered the home, they said the dogs were found with no food or water and were living in filthy conditions. Agents said there was also a deceased dog in the basement.

One of 18 dogs rescued from a Summit County home.
One of 18 dogs rescued from a Summit County home.((Source: Humane Society of Summit County))

Agents added all of the animals were suffering from malnutrition and the puppies had distended abdomens due to parasites.

Several of the 18 dogs rescued from a Summit County home.
Several of the 18 dogs rescued from a Summit County home.((Source: Humane Society of Summit County))

Due to neglect, agents said the toenails of some of the dogs had grown so long, walking was difficult and painful.

Dogs rescued from abandoned Summit County home.
Dogs rescued from abandoned Summit County home.((Source: Humane Society of Summit County))

The veterinary staff at the Humane Society of Summit County treated the dogs physical and emotional wounds.

The staff nicknamed the bunch “the Ruff Riders” and named each one after a classic western movie character.

Anyone interested in adopting one of the dogs can call the Adoption Counselors at 330-487-0333, ext. 226.

