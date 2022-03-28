3 killed in 50-vehicle pileup on snowy Pennsylvania highway

POTTSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania county coroner said Monday at least three people died in a collision involving more than 50 vehicles that closed a portion of the interstate and sent more than a dozen people to area hospitals.

Dr. David J. Moylan, the Schuylkill County coroner, said the search of the scene hasn’t been completed because of the burning vehicles, but “I suspect it could run higher.”

The crash in northeast Pennsylvania happened around 10:30 a.m. and John Blickley, the deputy emergency management coordinator for the agency, said officials believe a snow squall clouded visibility and likely contributed to the accident. About 40 vehicles including multiple tractor-trailers were involved in the initial crash, he said.

No fatalities had been reported to the Schuylkill County agency, but Blickley said emergency personnel from four different counties responded and took about 20 patients to area hospitals for treatment. The county coroner’s office did not return requests for information about any fatalities.

Blickley said three tractor-trailers carrying unknown cargo were on fire when emergency personnel responded. Smaller fires broke out in other vehicles as well but all had been largely brought under control, he said.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.