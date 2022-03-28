Brunswick police chase ends with driver found in woods (video)

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - New video shows Brunswick police and assisting agencies locate a driver in the woods after he crashed a vehicle during a pursuit.

The chase happened on the night of Feb. 26, leading authorities through the cities of Brunswick and Strongsville as well as residential neighborhoods.

Brunswick police said the driver, later identified through fingerprints as 30-year-old Tysean Moore, was already wanted by Independence police for obstructing official business.

Officers attempted to pull over Moore, 30, around 10:52 p.m. in the 4000 block of Center Road for operating a vehicle without lights, according to Brunswick police.

Thysean Moore ((Source: Brunswick police))

Moore allegedly refused to stop.

The fleeing vehicle, a blue Honda, was being followed by about 12 police vehicles at some points during the pursuit, according to Strongsville police.

When officers tried to block the car’s path with their cruisers, Moore drove the vehicle through a front yard, the video shows.

Brunswick police said Moore ran over their tire deflation devices in the area of Marks and Boston Roads near the Strongsville - Columbia Station border, but then got out of the car and fled on foot.

Moore was quickly taken into custody, but once he complained of shortness or breath, he was transported to Cleveland Clinic-Brunswick.

According to Brunswick police, Moore assaulted two staff members at the hospital.

Court records show Moore is facing charges of assault and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer; he has pleaded not guilty.

