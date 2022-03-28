2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Brunswick police chase ends with driver found in woods (video)

By Avery Williams and Brian Duffy
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 1:17 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - New video shows Brunswick police and assisting agencies locate a driver in the woods after he crashed a vehicle during a pursuit.

The chase happened on the night of Feb. 26, leading authorities through the cities of Brunswick and Strongsville as well as residential neighborhoods.

Brunswick police said the driver, later identified through fingerprints as 30-year-old Tysean Moore, was already wanted by Independence police for obstructing official business.

Officers attempted to pull over Moore, 30, around 10:52 p.m. in the 4000 block of Center Road for operating a vehicle without lights, according to Brunswick police.

Thysean Moore
Thysean Moore((Source: Brunswick police))

Moore allegedly refused to stop.

The fleeing vehicle, a blue Honda, was being followed by about 12 police vehicles at some points during the pursuit, according to Strongsville police.

When officers tried to block the car’s path with their cruisers, Moore drove the vehicle through a front yard, the video shows.

Brunswick police said Moore ran over their tire deflation devices in the area of Marks and Boston Roads near the Strongsville - Columbia Station border, but then got out of the car and fled on foot.

Moore was quickly taken into custody, but once he complained of shortness or breath, he was transported to Cleveland Clinic-Brunswick.

According to Brunswick police, Moore assaulted two staff members at the hospital.

Court records show Moore is facing charges of assault and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer; he has pleaded not guilty.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland
Audreona Barnes, 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021.
Body found on Cleveland apartment balcony Thursday confirmed as Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021
(Source: WOIO)
Starbucks robbery suspect orders customers to ground then fires at North Olmsted officers, police say

Latest News

19 News
2 teens injured after car nearly crashes into building on Cleveland’s West side
19 News
2 teens injured after car nearly crashes into building on Cleveland’s West side
Cleveland moves closer to allowing private police departments to patrol Little Italy
Cleveland moves closer to allowing private police departments to patrol Little Italy
Police say thieves are targeting sellers from here and out of state through Facebook...
Thieves targeting people selling dirt bikes and ATVs; Cleveland Police seeing uptick in vehicle thefts
University of Akron Police K-9 Halo dies after 10 years of service
University of Akron Police K-9 Halo dies after 10 years of service