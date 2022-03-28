Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski expects quarterback Deshaun Watson at team’s offseason workouts

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns start offseason workouts April 18 and head coach Kevin Stefanski expects star QB Deshaun Watson to be there.

“I just think there’s great value in being around your teammates and around your coaches in Berea, and Deshaun will be a part of that,” Stefanski said at the owners meetings in Palm Beach, Fla.

Watson still faces civil lawsuits from 22 women accusing him of sexual misconduct and could also be suspended by the NFL at any time.

He was acquired last week from the Houston Texans and given a fully-guaranteed 5-year contract worth $230 million, the largest in league history.

Watson will get his money regardless of any suspension.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.