Dave’s Market to close Euclid Beach store in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dave’s Market on Monday afternoon announced the closure of its Euclid Beach store, located at 15900 Lakeshore Blvd.

The last day of operation will be April 30, coinciding with the expiration of the store’s current lease.

An official press release said all associates of the Euclid Beach location will be offered continued employment at nearby stores.

“Dave’s is committed to working collaboratively with the city of Cleveland and the community to help ensure those in need of transportation to Shore Center have an option free of charge,” the press release said. “The company will continue to proudly operate seven stores in the city of Cleveland and appreciates its strong relationship with the city and communities it serves.”

Late Monday, Ward 8 City Councilman Mike Polensek said the city and Mayor Justin Bibb made an effort to keep Dave’s in the location where’s it has served east side shoppers for 34 years.

“He offered loans and grants,” Polensek told 19 News. “He put it all on the table and [Dave’s] told him at this point they made up their mind.”

Polensek said he was “disappointed and saddened” by the closure.

“They have been a fixture on Lakeshore Boulevard for over 30 years and many of our seniors and residents have depended on them for basic groceries,” Polensek said. “It’s clear we must collectively develop a strategic economic plan to attract and keep full-service grocery stores in our neighborhoods, particularly in Cleveland’s northeast side,” he added.

Polensek, the city’s longest-serving councilman, told 19 News the city will have to start looking at subsidizing grocery stores to further prevent food deserts.

“We can subsidize the Browns stadium, we can subsidize the Cavaliers and we can subsidize the Cleveland Guardians. We’re gonna have to figure out a game plan to subsidize grocery stores in our neighborhoods,” he said. “We give them tens of millions of dollars and yet critical stores that we need in our neighborhood are falling by the wayside.”

Earlier in the day, Mayor Bibb and Councilman Polensek released a joint statement, saying the city will continue to work collaboratively with the grocery chain to ensure residents in the area have access to groceries.

“Over the past two years, shopping habits have changed and we understand how challenging it is to operate a business in this economic climate. We must continue to invest in Cleveland neighborhoods and develop strategies to eradicate food deserts,” Bibb stated. “Dave’s Markets are staples in our communities and we’re working closely with them to minimize the impact of this major loss.”

