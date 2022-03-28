Candidates for Ohio’s open US Senate seat participate in debate

WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WOIO) - Voters have a chance to hear from some of Ohio’s U.S. Senate and governor candidates this Monday and Tuesday in debates scheduled just weeks ahead of the primary election.

The two-day event is taking place at Central State University’s Paul Robeson Cultural & Performing Arts Center in Wilberforce.

The debates will be available to watch via broadcast or livestream, the Ohio Debate Commission said.

The candidates for the U.S. Senate Republican nomination are:

Matt Dolan

Mike Gibbons

Bill Graham

Josh Mandel

Neil Patel

Mark Pukita

Jane Timken

J.D. Vance

The candidates for the U.S. Senate Democratic nomination are:

Morgan Harper

Traci Johnson

Tim Ryan

LaShondra Tinsley

The candidates seeking the Democratic Party nomination for Ohio governor are:

John Cranley

Nan Whaley

The candidates seeking the Republican Party nomination for Ohio governor are:

Joe Blystone

Mike DeWine

Ron Hood

Jim Renacci

Ohio’s primary election is set for May 3 with polls open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Click here to find your polling location.

