Candidates for Ohio’s open US Senate seat participate in debate

By Avery Williams
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WOIO) - Voters have a chance to hear from some of Ohio’s U.S. Senate and governor candidates this Monday and Tuesday in debates scheduled just weeks ahead of the primary election.

Ohio Debate Commission ditches plans for Republican Gubernatorial debate after DeWine declines to participate

The two-day event is taking place at Central State University’s Paul Robeson Cultural & Performing Arts Center in Wilberforce.

The debates will be available to watch via broadcast or livestream, the Ohio Debate Commission said.

Ohio US Sen. Rob Portman won’t run for re-election

The candidates for the U.S. Senate Republican nomination are:

  • Matt Dolan
  • Mike Gibbons
  • Bill Graham
  • Josh Mandel
  • Neil Patel
  • Mark Pukita
  • Jane Timken
  • J.D. Vance

The candidates for the U.S. Senate Democratic nomination are:

  • Morgan Harper
  • Traci Johnson
  • Tim Ryan
  • LaShondra Tinsley

The candidates seeking the Democratic Party nomination for Ohio governor are:

  • John Cranley
  • Nan Whaley

The candidates seeking the Republican Party nomination for Ohio governor are:

  • Joe Blystone
  • Mike DeWine
  • Ron Hood
  • Jim Renacci

Ohio’s primary election is set for May 3 with polls open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Click here to find your polling location.

