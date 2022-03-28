Driver dies in crash with Lorain fire truck
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 10:04 AM EDT
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver died early Sunday morning after a crash involving a Lorain fire truck.
According to Lorain police, the accident happened around 3 a.m. at E. 28th Street, near the intersection of Toledo Avenue.
Lorain police said the driver, whose name is not being released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are asking anyone with information to call Detective Hargreaves at 440-204-2115.
