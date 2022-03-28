Driver dies in crash with Lorain fire truck

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver died early Sunday morning after a crash involving a Lorain fire truck.

According to Lorain police, the accident happened around 3 a.m. at E. 28th Street, near the intersection of Toledo Avenue.

Last night there was a fatal injury to a civilian as a result of an accident with one of our fire trucks. We have no... Posted by Lorain Professional Firefighters Local 267 on Sunday, March 27, 2022

Lorain police said the driver, whose name is not being released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Detective Hargreaves at 440-204-2115.

