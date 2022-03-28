2 Strong 4 Bullies
Elyria man on parole arrested for fentanyl trafficking

The Elyria Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigations arrested Jason Delaney on March 24 with charges of trafficking fentanyl, a first-degree felony.
The Elyria Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigations arrested Jason Delaney on March 24 with charges of trafficking fentanyl, a first-degree felony.(Elyria Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police officers and the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) arrested Jason Delaney on March 24 with charges of trafficking fentanyl, a first-degree felony.

Delaney, 39, was on active parole with the Lorain County Adult Parole Office prior to his arrest.

The Elyria Police Department Narcotics Unit obtained a search warrant for a residence on the 2100 block of East 40th Street in Lorain as well as a vehicle utilized by Delaney, a press release from the Elyria Police Department said.

Officers found 126.1 grams of fentanyl, 30.6 grams of cocaine, 6.9 grams of heroin and a Smith & Wesson 9 mm pistol after obtaining the search warrant.

The press release said Delaney was also charged with trafficking cocaine, a first-degree felony; and having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony.

Delaney will remain at the Lorain County Jail without bond until his appearance in court.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

