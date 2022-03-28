2 Strong 4 Bullies
Grand jury indicts Cleveland man accused of killing Akron teenager

Julius Webster (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old Cleveland man accused of murdering an 18-year-old Akron woman has been indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.

Julius Webster was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and felonious assault.

Cleveland police said Webster killed Daymia Patterson.

Her body was found in the 2700 block of E. 99th Place on March 17.

That is in the city’s Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood.

Webster is being held on a $1 million bond at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center.

