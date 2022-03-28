Man found dead in Cleveland’s Goodrich Kirtland Park neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating the suspicious death of a 64-year-old man on the city’s East side Monday morning.

Joseph Verbanac, of Cleveland, was found in the area of Luther Avenue and E. 49th Street around 9 a.m.

This area is in Cleveland’s Goodrich Kirtland Park neighborhood.

Cleveland police said there are no arrests and anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.