North Ridgeville youth pastor, wife plead guilty to sex charges involving a minor

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Ridgeville youth pastor and his wife pleaded guilty in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas to criminal charges involving sex with a minor.

David Walker pleaded guilty to six counts of attempted sexual battery and one count of endangering children

Anna Walker pleaded guilty to one count of endangering children and one count of assault.

David Walker was a youth pastor at Church Alive International in Cleveland and The Dwelling Place Family Worship Center in North Olmsted.

The Walkers assaulted a female victim between May 2005 and December 2007.

The victim was a parishioner and member of both youth group churches.

Both Anna and Davis will be sentenced on May 18 at 9 a.m.

