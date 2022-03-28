2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

North Ridgeville youth pastor, wife plead guilty to sex charges involving a minor

David Walker (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
David Walker (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Ridgeville youth pastor and his wife pleaded guilty in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas to criminal charges involving sex with a minor.

David Walker pleaded guilty to six counts of attempted sexual battery and one count of endangering children

Anna Walker pleaded guilty to one count of endangering children and one count of assault.

David Walker was a youth pastor at Church Alive International in Cleveland and The Dwelling Place Family Worship Center in North Olmsted.

The Walkers assaulted a female victim between May 2005 and December 2007.

The victim was a parishioner and member of both youth group churches.

Both Anna and Davis will be sentenced on May 18 at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland
Audreona Barnes, 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021.
Body found on Cleveland apartment balcony Thursday confirmed as Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021
(Source: WOIO)
Starbucks robbery suspect orders customers to ground then fires at North Olmsted officers, police say

Latest News

19 News
2 teens injured after car nearly crashes into building on Cleveland’s West side
19 News
2 teens injured after car nearly crashes into building on Cleveland’s West side
Cleveland moves closer to allowing private police departments to patrol Little Italy
Cleveland moves closer to allowing private police departments to patrol Little Italy
Police say thieves are targeting sellers from here and out of state through Facebook...
Thieves targeting people selling dirt bikes and ATVs; Cleveland Police seeing uptick in vehicle thefts
University of Akron Police K-9 Halo dies after 10 years of service
University of Akron Police K-9 Halo dies after 10 years of service