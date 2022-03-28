Northeast Ohio weather: Single digit wind chill today; 70 degrees Wednesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - What a weather whiplash we have coming up the next few days.

Arctic air in place today still. A strong northwest wind gusting over 40 mph at times. This will send wind chills into the single digits at times.

Afternoon temperatures in the 20s. We will keep some lake effect snow going. Trace to as much as 3 inches of snow if we get a persistent band going.

The lake effect will slowly wind down from west to east his afternoon. The clouds break up by evening. A light wind overnight will allow temperatures to crash into the teens.

Partly cloudy sky tomorrow and a calmer day. High temperatures in the 30s to around 40 degrees.

A very strong warm front approaches Tuesday evening. We have a winter mix in the forecast with some snow, ice, and then rain.

A dramatic flip takes place Wednesday as much warmer air builds in and a stiff south wind develops. Temperatures surge to around 70 degrees later in the afternoon.

