ODOT pothole patching crews already struck 5 times this year

By Katie Tercek
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) officials said they have had multiple crews struck while trying to patch potholes this season.

“Since January we’ve had five crews struck. And even looking back to February we’ve had a crew struck here in District 12th on I-90 in Lake County,” said Brent Kovacs, the 12th District ODOT spokesperson.

ODOT asks drivers to be mindful of the crews that are working and put down any distractions while they drive.

Three months ago, ODOT crews were patching potholes by Lee Rd. and I-480 when a car hit their working crew.

“No matter if it’s day or night, please slow down, and move over, and your diligence to make sure that we can patch those roads safely,” said Kovacs.

In Ohio, the Move Over Law requires people to move over one lane or slow down if it’s not possible to change lanes when driving by any vehicle with flashing lights on the side of the road. The law’s purpose? To protect you and everyone working on our roads.

As for how to report a pothole click here.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

