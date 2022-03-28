2 Strong 4 Bullies
Reward increased to $30K for man accused of killing woman in Sheffield Village

By Michelle Nicks (WOIO)
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As 19 News was the first to report on Wednesday, the reward for information leading to the arrest of suspected killer James Kimbrough, III, climbed to $30,000, and you may be surprised at the donor helping turn up the heat.

U.S. Marshal’s offered a reward of $5,000 shortly after 24-year-old Milenna Lopez was brutally murdered outside the Sheffield Village McDonald’s where she worked as the General Manager. Detectives believe Kimbrough laid in wait, approached her vehicle, an argument ensued and Lopez was shot and killed.

Now, the owner of T-Bond Bail Bonds, located in Lorain, has increased the reward pot by throwing in $25,000.

The local bail bondsman offering up the additional cash says one thing’s for sure, Kimbrough is alive and active.

34-year-old Kimbrough is one of Lorain County’s most wanted and has managed to elude police for 81 days.

T-Bonds Owner, Tony Horn tells 19 News, “We have had over 150 calls giving us all kinds of leads. We received 15 tips just today and we’re following up on all of them. But, one things for sure Kimbrough is alive and active.”

Horn said he issued the bond that released Kimbrough from jail in October.

Kimbrough’s accused of breaking into the victim’s home and assaulting Lopez and her 10-month old baby last year.

The decision to increase the reward by T-Bonds came after receiving a warrant from Lorain County Court, saying Kimbrough violated the temporary restraining order for domestic violence that victim Lopez with the court.

An arrest warrant for Kimbrough for murder was issued to police shortly after Lopez was gunned down.

Bail bondsman Horn said, “A young mother died senselessly, that’s not how bail works. He’s now a fugitive and we’re looking for him 29 hours a day.”

As for the victim’s family, including her mother and best friend Jessica Mojica, they’re still in mourning, but are also hopeful someone will have the courage to step up and lead authorities to find Kimbrough and get a suspected killer off the streets.

If you have information on Kimbrough’s whereabouts you can contact U.S. Marshals at 1-866-4-WANTED or contact Sheffield Village Police or T-Bonds Bail Bonds in Lorain.

