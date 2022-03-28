U.S. Marshals arrest Cleveland man accused of assault on police officer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive arrested Steven Feckley, who was accused of assaulting a police officer near 7800 block of Grace Ave. in Cleveland.

Feckley, 29, was wanted by the U.S. Marshals, Elyria Police Department and the Cleveland Police Department.

The Elyria Police Department issued warrants for his arrest for felony assault, failure to comply and driving under a suspended license, according to officials, who added that Feckley has outstanding warrants from early February from the Cleveland Police Department and other jurisdictions for fleeing.

Feckley was known to have been involved in several police pursuits over the last couple of weeks, according to Nate Lupica with the Marshals Task Force.

Lupica noted that Feckley is wanted after a vehicle-led police pursuit, in which he struck a police vehicle that injured an officer.

“Once he gets confronted, he is known to get into a vehicle,” Lupica said Monday morning. “Once he does that, he doesn’t care if he hits vehicles or pedestrians that are in his way.”

He also has outstanding warrants with the Eastlake Police Department, Strongsville Police Department, Brooklyn Police Department and Ohio Adult Parole Authority.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.