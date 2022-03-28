Wayne County Sheriff’s Office searches for woman missing since March 19

DOYLESTOWN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 38-year-old missing woman.

Amanda Forsythe, of Ravenna, was last seen March 19 in the Doylestown area, according to the sheriff’s office.

She was driving a four-door silver Dodge Caliber in the direction of Kent, the sheriff’s office said.

Her family told 19 News they are concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information should contact the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

