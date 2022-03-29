Elyria man charged in suspected drunk driving crash that killed woman, injured her 1-year-old son

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A young Lorain mother died Tuesday morning in a suspected drunk driving crash. Her one-year-old son is at Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital in Cleveland fighting for his life. 19 News spoke with her brother, Dustin Terry. He told us his nephew has a brain bleed and is in a full-body cast.

“Don’t do it cause this is the outcome and people always think you know it can’t happen to me but it can, it can happen to anyone,” Terry said.

23-year-old Dustin Terry found out Tuesday morning that his big sister died in a crash and every minute since then has just felt like a bad dream.

“I don’t even think I can cry anymore like my eyes hurt,” Terry said. “My nose is raw, my mouth is raw, my lips are chapped. Like constantly since I got the news this morning it’s just been like I couldn’t breathe for like 2,3 hours my chest was all tight and it’s just been wild. I wouldn’t wish this on nobody.”

The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the deadly multi-vehicle crash involving a suspected impaired driver in the Elyria Township area overnight.

According to the OSHP, troopers first responded to the two-vehicle crash on West Ridge Road near Dellefield Road at approximately 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

Crash investigators said 30-year-old Kaylie Eskins, was attempting to make a right turn in her 2011 Ford when her car was struck from behind by a 22-year-old Elyria man driving a 2008 Audi.

“My sister’s husband she was supposed to be on her way to take him some lunch on his break and she didn’t show up for his lunch break, so he got worried,” explained Terry. “So he was calling my grandma and she was saying how she wasn’t answering her phone and everything. She was leaving her voicemails and I fell asleep because I wasn’t worried, I didn’t think nothing of it you know and then I got woke up like an hour and a half later to like the worst news I’ve ever heard in my life.”

As a result of the crash, officials said Eskins was pronounced dead at the scene.

Eskins’ 1-year-old son, who was also in the car at the time of the crash, was initially taken by paramedics to an area hospital, but he was eventually flown in a helicopter to University Hospitals in Cleveland with serious injuries.

The driver of the Audi, identified as 22-year-old Logan Townsley, and his 28-year-old passenger were also treated for injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Townsley was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Townsley was booked at the Lorain County Jail on charges of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and reckless operation. Townsley is also charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and aggravated vehicular assault. Both Speed and impairment are believed to be factors in the crash.

“To be honest like I hope it eats him alive,” Terry said. “I hope he sits in there and thinks about everything and realizes he just ruined his life, and he just ruined my life, and he ruined my nephew’s life and my niece’s life.”

Eskins leaves behind a husband and four children. Her brother says she was a stay-at-home mom who would do anything for her kids and the people she loved.

“If I ran out of diapers for my daughter, she’d bring me some diapers like she always went out of her way to help people,” the brother said.

The last time Terry spoke to his sister, they had an argument. He says that’s what hurts the most.

“That’s really eating me alive because you don’t think about when you say something to somebody you don’t think about that could be the last thing you say to somebody and that’s been really tearing me up cause it’s like you know, it’d be nice if I was able to like hug her, say I love you, hang out with her, just hear her laugh again,” he said.

Terry says he plans on doing a candlelight vigil for his sister this weekend. He’s praying his nephew will pull through and come home soon from the hospital.

Logan Townsley (Source: Lorain County Jail)

