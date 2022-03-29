1 resident critically injured in Akron house fire

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - One person was critically injured in a house fire Monday evening.

Crews were called to a two-story duplex in the 1100 block of Ackley Street just before 9 p.m.

Akron fire ((Source: WOIO))

When Akron firefighters arrived, they said flames and smoke were coming from the back of the house.

It was under control in less than 15 minutes, firefighters said.

The Red Cross was called to the scene to help a displaced resident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

