$100,000 bond set for 1 of 2 women accused of killing man on Cleveland’s East Side

Tevin Hamm (Source: Obit)
Tevin Hamm (Source: Obit)((Source: Obit))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One of two Cleveland women accused of a murder on Cleveland’s East Side was arraigned Tuesday morning in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Talicia Napier, 34, pleaded not guilty to multiple charges; including, aggravated murder.

Talicia Napier
Talicia Napier((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

The judge then set Napier’s bond at $100,000.

Cleveland police said Damika Eason, 34, and Napier, killed a 27-year-old Lyndhurst man in November 2021.

Damika Eason
Damika Eason((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

Tevin Hamm was found dead in the area of E. 152nd Street and St. Clair Avenue on Nov. 29, 2021.

Eason has already been arraigned and pleaded not guilty.

Napier will be back in court on May 6.

No next court date for Eason is listed at this time.

