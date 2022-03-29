19 dogs, nick-named ‘the Ruff Riders’, rescued from abandoned Summit County home

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Nineteen dogs were rescued by the Humane Society of Summit County after being abandoned in unspeakable conditions. The dogs were left in filth without food or water following an eviction.

“They were malnourished, they had parasites, their toenails were so grown out that it was hard for many of them to walk,” Louise DiLullo, director of development for the Humane Society of Summit County said.

The horrifying scene undoubtedly broke the hearts of their rescuers.

“They were left in their own filth,” DiLullo said. “It was filthy conditions in a home that not well cared for. The dogs were not provided.”

The humane society has nursed them back to health and prepared them for adoption.

“We always do a behavior assessment to make sure they are doing well and they are safe and are comfortable with new people, toys, food, new dogs,” Lauren Spence, an adoption counselor for Humane Society of Summit County said.

Most have already been adopted, but a few are still looking for loving homes. You can find information on how to adopt one on the Humane Society of Summit County’s website.

