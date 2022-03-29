2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

19 dogs, nick-named ‘the Ruff Riders’, rescued from abandoned Summit County home

By Julia Bingel and Caitlin McCarthy
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Nineteen dogs were rescued by the Humane Society of Summit County after being abandoned in unspeakable conditions. The dogs were left in filth without food or water following an eviction.

“They were malnourished, they had parasites, their toenails were so grown out that it was hard for many of them to walk,” Louise DiLullo, director of development for the Humane Society of Summit County said.

The horrifying scene undoubtedly broke the hearts of their rescuers.

“They were left in their own filth,” DiLullo said. “It was filthy conditions in a home that not well cared for. The dogs were not provided.”

The humane society has nursed them back to health and prepared them for adoption.

“We always do a behavior assessment to make sure they are doing well and they are safe and are comfortable with new people, toys, food, new dogs,” Lauren Spence, an adoption counselor for Humane Society of Summit County said.

Most have already been adopted, but a few are still looking for loving homes. You can find information on how to adopt one on the Humane Society of Summit County’s website.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland
Audreona Barnes, 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021.
Body found on Cleveland apartment balcony Thursday confirmed as Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021
(Source: WOIO)
Starbucks robbery suspect orders customers to ground then fires at North Olmsted officers, police say

Latest News

(Source: Humane Society of Summit County)
18 dogs, nick-named ‘the Ruff Riders’, rescued from abandoned Summit County home
‘Help a Puppy Get Lucky’ with reduced fees in Summit County adoption event
‘Help a Puppy Get Lucky’ with reduced fees in Summit County adoption event
City Dogs Cleveland
City Dogs Cleveland kennels full with 100 adoptable dogs
A brother and sister golden retriever were rescued by fire crews from Trumbull and Geauga...
Pair of Trumbull County golden retrievers rescued by fire crews after one falls onto freezing pond