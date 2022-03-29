2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 men plead guilty to deadly Stark County crash in stolen van

By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men pleaded guilty in connection with a crash that killed a Canton man when he was hit by a stolen van on Jan. 13.

City cameras captured Andrew Taggart, the driver of the stolen van, running a red light while heading westbound on 4th Street NW and slamming into Jason Robinson’s vehicle at the Harrison Avenue NW intersection.

Robinson, 42, died at the hospital.

Taggart and Jacob Lang stole the van from the 600 block of WC Henderson Street NE about 15 minutes before the crash.

Taggart pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts of failure of comply with an order or signal of a police officer, grand theft, OVI and driving under suspension.

He will be sentenced on March 31.

Andrew Taggart
Andrew Taggart(WOIO)

Lang, who was a passenger in the stolen van, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property.

Jacob Lang
Jacob Lang(WOIO)

Lang was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

