2 men shot dead inside Canton apartment
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police are investigating after two men were found shot to death inside an apartment Monday afternoon.
According to Canton police, the victims were located just before 3 p.m. inside a home in the 3500 block of Ellis Ave. NE.
Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene and police have not yet released their names.
A family member called 911 and told the dispatcher the victims are brothers, ages 18 and 19.
Anyone with information is asked to call Canton police at 330-489-3144.
