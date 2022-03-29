2 men shot dead inside Canton apartment

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police are investigating after two men were found shot to death inside an apartment Monday afternoon.

According to Canton police, the victims were located just before 3 p.m. inside a home in the 3500 block of Ellis Ave. NE.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene and police have not yet released their names.

A family member called 911 and told the dispatcher the victims are brothers, ages 18 and 19.

Anyone with information is asked to call Canton police at 330-489-3144.

