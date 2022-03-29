3rd bomb threat reported at Lorain County Community College

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating the third bomb threat at Lorain County Community College (LCCC) since last Thursday.

The latest threat happened around 9 a.m. Tuesday and students and staff were asked to evacuate.

Elyria police responded to the campus and conducted a building-by-building sweep. Officers said no suspicious devices were located and officers cleared the scene by 11:10 a.m.

Vice President of Strategic and Institutional Development Tracy Green said similar to the two prior threats the campus received last week, the threat Tuesday morning came from the online student chat portal.

The campus was to reopen Wednesday but the school’s administration said the classes and services will be remote for the rest of the week.

Making terroristic threats is a third-degree felony in accordance with the Ohio Revised Code.

