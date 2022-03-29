2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

3rd bomb threat reported at Lorain County Community College

Classes and services will be remote rest of the week
(WLUC)
By Julia Bingel and Alec Sapolin
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating the third bomb threat at Lorain County Community College (LCCC) since last Thursday.

The latest threat happened around 9 a.m. Tuesday and students and staff were asked to evacuate.

Elyria police responded to the campus and conducted a building-by-building sweep. Officers said no suspicious devices were located and officers cleared the scene by 11:10 a.m.

Vice President of Strategic and Institutional Development Tracy Green said similar to the two prior threats the campus received last week, the threat Tuesday morning came from the online student chat portal.

The campus was to reopen Wednesday but the school’s administration said the classes and services will be remote for the rest of the week.

Making terroristic threats is a third-degree felony in accordance with the Ohio Revised Code.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland
Audreona Barnes, 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021.
Body found on Cleveland apartment balcony Thursday confirmed as Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021
(Source: WOIO)
Starbucks robbery suspect orders customers to ground then fires at North Olmsted officers, police say

Latest News

Cleveland Cavaliers introduce jersey sponsorship with Cleveland-Cliffs
Cleveland Cavaliers introduce jersey sponsorship with Cleveland-Cliffs
Blind war vet fights off golf balls landing in his Wickliffe yard
Blind war vet fights off golf balls landing in his Wickliffe yard
19 dogs, nick-named ‘the Ruff Riders’, rescued from abandoned Summit County home
19 dogs, nick-named ‘the Ruff Riders’, rescued from abandoned Summit County home
Senior citizens worry about Dave’s Markets closing in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood
Senior citizens worry about Dave’s Markets closing in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood
Blind war vet fights off golf balls landing in his Wickliffe yard
Blind war vet fights off golf balls landing in his Wickliffe yard