74-year-old resident shoots teen during Summit County home invasion, police say

By Chris Anderson and Brian Duffy
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Investigators with the Akron Police Department said a 74-year-old man shot a teen suspect during a home invasion attempt early Tuesday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the home invasion on Johnston Street just before 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to Akron police.

A 16-year-old boy was found inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to detectives, the homeowner told police that he discharged his gun during a confrontation with the teen who forced entry into his home, striking him multiple times.

The 74 year old homeowner who identified himself to 19 News Crews as “Lurch” was not injured.

“I heard this hellacious crash and he comes running right through my front door,” he said.

The homeowner said he was half asleep on his couch but as he had his gun, in this case, a 380 Luger, close by, and when the suspect did not leave, he opened fire.

“He dives down the basement, as I put lead in him going down the steps,” he said.

Paramedics took the 16-year-old with the gunshot wounds to Akron Children’s Hospital in stable condition.

“Those shots were good,” Lurch said during an interview with 19 News. “I don’t like people breaking into my home.”

Homeowner identified himself as "Lurch"
Homeowner identified himself as "Lurch"(Source: WOIO)

Police are still investigating the incident and will release any information on criminal charges at a later time.

Asked about the possibility of facing charges, Lurch said he can’t imagine why he would.

“I better not, I am in my own home and he breaks into it,” he said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Akron police detectives at 330-375-2490.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

