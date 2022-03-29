Bail system in Ohio could see major change if voters agree

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Tuesday laid out the case for proposed legislation that would need voter approval to make a substantial change to how judges set bail for accused criminals.

Currently, bail is set based on the severity of the crime, but the proposal would let judges also consider the risk to the public if an accused were able to post bond.

A news release from the Ohio House Republicans sponsoring the bill states, “The proposed constitutional amendment says that when determining the amount of bail, a court “shall consider public safety, a person’s criminal record, the likelihood a person will return to court, and the seriousness of a person’s offense.”

The two sponsors of the House legislation are republican State Reps. D.J. Swearingen and Jeff LaRe.

Yost held a virtual news conference Tuesday morning to explain a similar proposal to the legislation, that could make it on the November ballot to amend the Ohio Constitution with the change.

