Baldwin Wallace given $160,000 in scholarships to help educator shortage

University and community express shock after two armed robberies just off campus Monday night
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Higher Education announced a new program donating a total of $5.2 million to state resources to slow the lack of educators in the state. Baldwin Wallace University is one of the recipients, with $160,000 going to scholarships.

According to BW, the scholarships will be for students who enroll in the graduate programs for career changers who want to get into the classroom fast. Specifically the one-year MAED programs in either Science Teaching or Math Teaching or the 2-year Master’s degree in Mild to Moderate Intervention (special education).

“This program will help remove barriers for individuals looking to begin a career in education while fulfilling a workforce need in critical areas such as STEM instruction and special education,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

“These funds will spur innovative and collaborative approaches to addressing the educator shortage in Ohio,” Chancellor Randy Gardner said. “The awards will fund a diverse group of programs at public and independent colleges and universities in every region of Ohio to increase the pipeline of licensed educators that we know our communities and school districts need.”

