Cleveland Cavaliers lose Evan Mobley to injury, beat Orlando anyway

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers won the game Monday but their injury problems are piling up.

Both Evan Mobley (ankle) and Lauri Markkanen (knee) had to leave the game, a 107-101 win over Orlando.

“The injuries can be staggering at times,” Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said after the game. “The injuries take a toll on you mentally and can be a distraction....but we figured out a way.”

Mobley rolled his ankle in the second quarter trying to block a Franz Wagner shot and did not return.

X-rays were negative on Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley’s sprained left ankle, sources tell ESPN. Mobley left Monday’s victory over Orlando in second quarter with the sprain. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 29, 2022

Markkanen banged knees with Wendell Carter Jr. in the third quarter but returned early in the fourth.

Swingman Lamar Stevens also hurt his left wrist in a second-half collision with Mo Bamba but did return to play.

Cavs: we are good

Sexton season ending injury.

Cavs: we’re still good

Rubio tears ACL

Cavs: still pretty good

Darius misses 12 games

Cavs: okay but it’s not season ending

Jarrett Allen out for maybe the year

Cavs: not great

Mobley and Lauri get carried off court tonight

Cavs: pic.twitter.com/yoxNUDVnDv — Brandon Ellis (@CallMe_Jarvo) March 29, 2022

Cleveland is already without injured center Jarrett Allen (broken finger) and Collin Sexton (knee).

Reserve forward Dean Wade also had knee surgery Monday and will miss the rest of the season.

At this point, Cavs fans are questionable to return with emotional damage from the teams injuries. — Justin L. (@JL_Baseball) March 29, 2022

Despite all that, the Cavs put the game away with a late 12-0 run to prevail at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

“You have to win ugly and right now every win counts,” said Cavs forward Kevin Love, who had 19 points and 7 assists off the bench.

Darius Garland led Cleveland with 25 points and12 assists.

"Best parents in the world."@dariusgarland22's parents were in attendance for the @cavs big win! DG showed them the love! 💛❤️ pic.twitter.com/ddfzelDuhx — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) March 29, 2022

“Darius is a closer,” Bickerstaff said. “He has the ability to make all the shots.”

The Cavs hit 20 of 23 free throws.

The game opened a 3-game homestand for the Cavs, who have just 7 games left in the regular season.

Number 6 seed Toronto beat Boston in overtime to remain a game ahead of number 7 Cleveland.

The NBA play-in tournament, where teams 7 through 10 battle for the final 2 playoff spots in each conference, is slated for April 12-15.

