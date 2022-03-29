Diocese places Medina priest on administrative leave

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials with the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland placed a Medina priest on administrative leave due to allegations he violated “the Diocese’s Standards of Conduct for Ministry.”

A statement from the Diocese stresses the allegations against Reverend Michael Ausperk do not allege any sexual abuse of a minor.

Father Ausperk is assigned to St. Francis Xavier Church in Medina.

While Father Ausperk is on administrative leave, he is not allowed to perform any priestly duties anywhere.

