2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Garfield Heights K9s help with 2 drug arrests

By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 29, 2022 at 1:43 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Heights K9 Officers Kreed and Echo are being credited with two recent drug busts.

After a traffic stop on Broadway Avenue and Forestdale Drive on Feb. 9., a Garfield Heights police officer said he observed several criminal indicators from the driver and K9 Kreed was called to the scene.

Police said K9 Kreed gave a positive alert to the vehicle, so officers searched the car and said they found 36 grams of suspected crack cocaine, four grams of suspected heroin, nine orange pills suspected to be Amphetamine/Dextroamphetaime 20 mg, a black digital scale and $7531.

Garfield Heights drug bust
Garfield Heights drug bust((Source: Garfield Heights police))

The driver is now facing federal charges of drug trafficking.

K9 Echo helped out when a man passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle with a loaded firearm on Jan. 30 at Calvary Cemetery on Miles Avenue.

After K9 Echo gave a positive alert to the vehicle, officers searched the vehicle and said they found a second loaded firearm, 17 bags containing heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana.

Garfield Heights drug bust
Garfield Heights drug bust((Source: Garfield Heights police))

The second driver is now also facing federal drug trafficking and weapons offenses.

“Our K9 Officers are invaluable members of our team. They are another great resource for us to use to track down and apprehend criminals. We are blessed to have them and their handlers on our department,” said Garfield Heights police.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland
Audreona Barnes, 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021.
Body found on Cleveland apartment balcony Thursday confirmed as Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021
(Source: WOIO)
Starbucks robbery suspect orders customers to ground then fires at North Olmsted officers, police say

Latest News

19 Crime Alert
2 people shot in street in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood
Gail Ritchey (Source: WOIO)
Opening statements for mother on trial in ‘Geauga’s Child’ case begin Thursday morning
Shooting scene in Clark-Fulton neighborhood
2 people shot in street in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood
Ohio Dance teacher who admitted to raping students sentenced to 15 years in prison
Ohio Dance teacher who admitted to raping students sentenced to 15 years in prison
Sandusky Police K-9 Gunner retires after nearly 8 years of service
Sandusky Police K-9 Gunner retires after nearly 8 years of service