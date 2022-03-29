Garfield Heights K9s help with 2 drug arrests

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Heights K9 Officers Kreed and Echo are being credited with two recent drug busts.

After a traffic stop on Broadway Avenue and Forestdale Drive on Feb. 9., a Garfield Heights police officer said he observed several criminal indicators from the driver and K9 Kreed was called to the scene.

Police said K9 Kreed gave a positive alert to the vehicle, so officers searched the car and said they found 36 grams of suspected crack cocaine, four grams of suspected heroin, nine orange pills suspected to be Amphetamine/Dextroamphetaime 20 mg, a black digital scale and $7531.

Garfield Heights drug bust ((Source: Garfield Heights police))

The driver is now facing federal charges of drug trafficking.

K9 Echo helped out when a man passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle with a loaded firearm on Jan. 30 at Calvary Cemetery on Miles Avenue.

After K9 Echo gave a positive alert to the vehicle, officers searched the vehicle and said they found a second loaded firearm, 17 bags containing heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana.

Garfield Heights drug bust ((Source: Garfield Heights police))

The second driver is now also facing federal drug trafficking and weapons offenses.

“Our K9 Officers are invaluable members of our team. They are another great resource for us to use to track down and apprehend criminals. We are blessed to have them and their handlers on our department,” said Garfield Heights police.

