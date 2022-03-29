2 Strong 4 Bullies
Garfield Heights Police help get bicyclist new ride after being hit by car
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Heights Police helped get a resident back on his two feet, and two wheels, after he was hit by a car while riding his bicycle.

Police said he was riding his bike on Turney Road when he was hit by a car at Traves Avenue on March 24.

The unknown driver failed to call 911 and leave a phone number, according to police.

GHPD said the bicyclist “miraculously” walked away from the crash with only a few scrapes on his leg.

However, his only means of transportation to his job was heavily damaged in the crash, GHPD said.

“With the help of the Police Department, this young man was provided a new bicycle, so he can get back and forth to work!” GHPD stated.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

