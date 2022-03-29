2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

‘Geraldo in Cleveland’ to end after 4 years

Geraldo Rivera announces the end to his daily show after four years of production
Geraldo Rivera announces the end to his daily show after four years of production
Geraldo Rivera announces the end to his daily show after four years of production(Credit: Janet Macoska)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 1:28 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Geraldo Rivera announced the end to his daily show, ‘Geraldo in Cleveland’ on March 29 after four years of production.

His final show will be on April 1 from 9-10 a.m. on WTAM 1100.

Vice President of Marketing for iHeart Media, Jeff Zukauckas, called Rivera a “once-in-a-generation broadcaster, storied journalist and tireless philanthropist” in a press release on March 29.

“It shouldn’t come as any surprise that after his 50 plus years of broadcasting, the Emmy and Peabody Award-winning Rivera refuses to slow down,” he said.

Zukauckas added that Rivera’s decision was based on an increased travel schedule for the Fox News Network as well as undertaking additional production projects.

“We will always consider Geraldo to be a treasured member of the WTAM family and are honored to have had a front row seat to his storied career,” he said.

“I put off thinking about it today because it upsets me when I wrap my mind around it,” Rivera said during his broadcast on March 29.

The announcement starts at the 30 second mark.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland
Audreona Barnes, 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021.
Body found on Cleveland apartment balcony Thursday confirmed as Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021
(Source: WOIO)
Starbucks robbery suspect orders customers to ground then fires at North Olmsted officers, police say

Latest News

19 Crime Alert
2 people shot in street in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood
Gail Ritchey (Source: WOIO)
Opening statements for mother on trial in ‘Geauga’s Child’ case begin Thursday morning
Shooting scene in Clark-Fulton neighborhood
2 people shot in street in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood
Ohio Dance teacher who admitted to raping students sentenced to 15 years in prison
Ohio Dance teacher who admitted to raping students sentenced to 15 years in prison
Sandusky Police K-9 Gunner retires after nearly 8 years of service
Sandusky Police K-9 Gunner retires after nearly 8 years of service