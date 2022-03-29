‘Geraldo in Cleveland’ to end after 4 years

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Geraldo Rivera announced the end to his daily show, ‘Geraldo in Cleveland’ on March 29 after four years of production.

His final show will be on April 1 from 9-10 a.m. on WTAM 1100.

Vice President of Marketing for iHeart Media, Jeff Zukauckas, called Rivera a “once-in-a-generation broadcaster, storied journalist and tireless philanthropist” in a press release on March 29.

“It shouldn’t come as any surprise that after his 50 plus years of broadcasting, the Emmy and Peabody Award-winning Rivera refuses to slow down,” he said.

Zukauckas added that Rivera’s decision was based on an increased travel schedule for the Fox News Network as well as undertaking additional production projects.

“We will always consider Geraldo to be a treasured member of the WTAM family and are honored to have had a front row seat to his storied career,” he said.

“I put off thinking about it today because it upsets me when I wrap my mind around it,” Rivera said during his broadcast on March 29.

The announcement starts at the 30 second mark.

