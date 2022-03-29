CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Do you recognize this suspect Cleveland Police said is wanted for stealing a motor vehicle along with the property from it?

The grand theft of a motor vehicle and theft from a motor vehicle happened at 10:38 p.m. on March 17 at 4860 W. 150th St., according to police.

Take a close look at this photo of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District Community Relations:

Grand theft motor vehicle suspect wanted in Cleveland, police say (Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)

Call the First District Unit at 216-623-5118 and reference report #2022-074082 if you can identify the suspect.

