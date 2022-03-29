Cleveland Cavaliers introduce jersey sponsorship with Cleveland-Cliffs

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers introduced Cleveland-Cliffs as their new jersey sponsorship beginning in the 2022-23 season in a press conference on March 29.

Cleveland-Cliffs will be the second jersey sponsorship with the team since the announcement of jersey sponsors to all National Basketball Association (NBA) teams, which began in the 2017-18 season when Goodyear became the first to be displayed on the team’s uniform.

“Cliffs has been an anchor for Cleveland and the Great Lakes Region for 175 years. We share an immense amount of hometown pride and love for this region and are committed to having a positive influence on the people that live and work here,” said Cavaliers and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse CEO, Len Komoroski in a statement March 29. “While our respective roles in the community are much different from each other, both Cliffs and the Cavs are considered part of the ‘fabric of life’ here in Northeast Ohio. It is now very appropriate and relevant for Cliffs to be represented, literally, on the fabric of the Cavs player jerseys.”

Cleveland-Cliffs’ Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Lourenco Goncalves said that the company is proud of the partnership with the Cavaliers and the NBA.

“The power of this Cliffs-Cavs partnership is our common culture of teamwork, family and community, which are fundamental to our on-going success. The journey together will be rewarding, and winning is about the whole team,” he said.

Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland said that he will be “very proud” to wear the logo starting next season.

“Being from Gary, Indiana, I know first-hand how important Cliffs and steel are to communities, both here in Cleveland and across our region,” Garland said. Every time I put this jersey on and see the Cliffs patch on the chest, I’ll be reminded of these people and motivated by the hard-working mentality that they bring every day.”

The video introducing the newest jersey sponsor was posted to the Cavaliers’ Twitter page.

