Mabel’s BBQ opens 2nd Northeast Ohio location in Woodmere

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Chef Michael Symon opened a second Mabel’s BBQ restaurant in Northeast Ohio over the weekend.

The celebrity chef’s newest BBQ location is at Eton Chagrin Boulevard in Woodmere.

Menu items include smoked brisket, kielbasa, pork ribs, and other Eastern European-inspired dishes, plus cocktails and beer.

Symon’s first Mabel’s BBQ location opened in 2016 on East 4th Street in downtown Cleveland.

