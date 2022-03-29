STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is wanted for pulling a victim out of their car and punching them in the face, Strongsville Police, and detectives need help.

Strongsville Police shared this surveillance photo of the black Jeep the man accused of the attack was driving:

Man pulls victim out of car, punches their face in Strongsville, police say (Steven Borowske | Strongsville Police)

Detectives also need help identifying the passenger in the front seat, according to police.

This incident happened on the exit ramp from I-71 southbound to Royalton Road westbound around 10:45 a.m. on March 13, according to police.

Police described the driver as a man in his mid-30s who is approximately 5′3″ tall, with short black hair, and was wearing a blue hoody and jeans.

The passenger was described by police as a woman in her mid-30s who has dark hair with blonde highlights.

Call Det. Borowske at 440-580-3245 with any information on this case.

