Newly-crowned Ms. Wheelchair Ohio advocates for better accessibility

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Berea woman has been crowned Ms. Wheelchair Ohio 2022, and she’s using her new title to make sure people with disabilities have better access in the community.

Krista Allison earned her crown after a day-long event at the Mount Vernon Grand Hotel on March 12, which included private interview sessions and a public speech presentation.

“Now gaining the title, I have a little bit more to stand by, so when I request these meetings with city officials, I can say, ‘I’m Ms. Wheelchair Ohio 2022,’ and it demands, in my eyes, more of a presence, more of a meaning to meet with me and learn more about my platform, which is community accessibility, " said Allison.

Allison, who lives with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, or CMT, is a federal government employee with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a master’s in management and public administration.

“When I make plans for the day, is it going to be an accessible spot that’s available? A lot of places don’t have a ton of accessible spots, and if there’s not, where am I going to park?,” said Allison.

Allison spoke with 19 News anchor Shannon Smith about the work that still needs to be done to provide even more access for the people with disabilities.

She says she’s currently working with several cities on their current projects involving accessibility.

“You have baby-changing tables in restrooms, but what about the adults who have caregivers that need that extra hand? They do make adult tables that the caregivers can transfer the individual over and just have an easier time in helping them,” said Allison.

In August, Allison will travel to Grand Rapids, Mich. to compete in for the title of Ms. Wheelchair America.

You can email her here: MWOH2022KristaAllison@gmail.com.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.