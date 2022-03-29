NFL commissioner Roger Goodell unlikely to place Browns QB Deshaun Watson on exempt list

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Because the charges against him are civil and not criminal, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson appears unlikely to be placed on the commissioner’s exempt list.

Roger Goodell could place Watson on the list at any time but reminded reporters Tuesday that the civil complaints against Watson existed all of last season, when Watson was a member of the Houston Texans, and the QB was not placed on the exempt list then.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell very clear here—it’ll likely be a suspension/fine or nothing for Deshaun Watson. Commissioner’s exempt list not in play. pic.twitter.com/vSMlcuWhQU — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 29, 2022

Goodell spoke at the NFL owners meetings in Palm Beach, Fla.

Goodell did say the complaints against Watson are “serious” and said things could change if there’s a violation by Watson in the future.

Roger Goodell said the way Cleveland structured Deshaun Watson’s $230 million contract “would not restrict our ability to apply discipline. We would be able to apply discipline as we feel appropriate.”



Key parts of the NFL’s conduct policy boxed below: fines, suspension. pic.twitter.com/8zaGGx0hOb — Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) March 29, 2022

Watson faces 22 civil lawsuits by massage therapists, alleging sexual misconduct, but has proclaimed his innocence.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday he does expect Watson to participate in the team’s offseason workout program beginning April 18 in Berea.

