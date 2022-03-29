2 Strong 4 Bullies
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell unlikely to place Browns QB Deshaun Watson on exempt list

Clemson's Deshaun Watson, left, poses with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected...
Clemson's Deshaun Watson, left, poses with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the Houston Texans during the first round of the 2017 NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Philadelphia. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini) (Jeff Haynes | AP)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Because the charges against him are civil and not criminal, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson appears unlikely to be placed on the commissioner’s exempt list.

Roger Goodell could place Watson on the list at any time but reminded reporters Tuesday that the civil complaints against Watson existed all of last season, when Watson was a member of the Houston Texans, and the QB was not placed on the exempt list then.

Goodell spoke at the NFL owners meetings in Palm Beach, Fla.

Goodell did say the complaints against Watson are “serious” and said things could change if there’s a violation by Watson in the future.

Watson faces 22 civil lawsuits by massage therapists, alleging sexual misconduct, but has proclaimed his innocence.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday he does expect Watson to participate in the team’s offseason workout program beginning April 18 in Berea.

