2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Northeast Ohio Weather: Dramatic temperature swings the rest of the week

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 1:43 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure in place today. The arctic air has retreated. It’ll still be a chilly day, but not nearly as cold as the past few days. Afternoon temperatures in the 30s and 40s across the area. Partly cloudy sky. A big surge of warmth arrives tomorrow. You can expect a round of snow, ice, and rain later tonight in advance of the warm air. Any snow and ice will be relatively brief since temperatures will be rising as tonight wears on. It looks like most of the rain will be out of the area by sunrise tomorrow. A strong wind develops out of the south with gusts over 30 mph. High temperatures tomorrow around 70 degrees. A couple of cold front roll through Thursday. It’ll be very windy with scattered showers. High temperatures still around 60 degrees, but temperatures begin to fall Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland
Audreona Barnes, 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021.
Body found on Cleveland apartment balcony Thursday confirmed as Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021
(Source: WOIO)
Starbucks robbery suspect orders customers to ground then fires at North Olmsted officers, police say

Latest News

19
19 First Alert Forecast - 3/28/2022
Northeast Ohio weather: Single digit wind chill today; 70 degrees Wednesday
Northeast Ohio weather: Single digit wind chill today; 70 degrees Wednesday
19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast - 3/28/2022
19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast - 3/28/2022