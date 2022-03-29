Northeast Ohio Weather: Dramatic temperature swings the rest of the week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure in place today. The arctic air has retreated. It’ll still be a chilly day, but not nearly as cold as the past few days. Afternoon temperatures in the 30s and 40s across the area. Partly cloudy sky. A big surge of warmth arrives tomorrow. You can expect a round of snow, ice, and rain later tonight in advance of the warm air. Any snow and ice will be relatively brief since temperatures will be rising as tonight wears on. It looks like most of the rain will be out of the area by sunrise tomorrow. A strong wind develops out of the south with gusts over 30 mph. High temperatures tomorrow around 70 degrees. A couple of cold front roll through Thursday. It’ll be very windy with scattered showers. High temperatures still around 60 degrees, but temperatures begin to fall Thursday afternoon.

